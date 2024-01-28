Four noted candidates to contest from NA-126 constituency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) From NA-126 constituency of Lahore, four noted candidates belonging to different political parties are contesting the upcoming elections including Malik Saiful Mulook Khokhar from PML-N, Amjad Ali Jatt from Pakistan People's Party, Ameer-ul-Azeem from Jamaat-e-Islami and Malik Tauqeer Khokhar from the PTI.

Former PTI MNA Malik Karamat Khokhar's son Malik Tauqeer Khokhar is contesting elections on the symbol of bowl (Piala).

The total number of voters in NA-126 is 349,636. Despite comprising mostly posh housing societies, the constituency lacks basic amenities.

Residents of Thokar Niaz Baig, which is also part of NA-126 constituency, told APP that the area was facing lots of problems. The Kattar-Bund Road from Thokar Niaz Baig Chowk is plagued by sewage and dirt problems, while there is a lot of encroachments in Mansoora bazaar as well. People said there was no place for a graveyard in the area. Many people demanded clean drinking water filtration plants, which is a long-standing demand of the area people. A mixed trend of people is seen in the constituency as far as party affiliations are concerned.