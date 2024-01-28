Four Noted Candidates To Contest From NA-126 Constituency
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2024 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) From NA-126 constituency of Lahore, four noted candidates belonging to different political parties are contesting the upcoming elections including Malik Saiful Mulook Khokhar from PML-N, Amjad Ali Jatt from Pakistan People's Party, Ameer-ul-Azeem from Jamaat-e-Islami and Malik Tauqeer Khokhar from the PTI.
Former PTI MNA Malik Karamat Khokhar's son Malik Tauqeer Khokhar is contesting elections on the symbol of bowl (Piala).
The total number of voters in NA-126 is 349,636. Despite comprising mostly posh housing societies, the constituency lacks basic amenities.
Residents of Thokar Niaz Baig, which is also part of NA-126 constituency, told APP that the area was facing lots of problems. The Kattar-Bund Road from Thokar Niaz Baig Chowk is plagued by sewage and dirt problems, while there is a lot of encroachments in Mansoora bazaar as well. People said there was no place for a graveyard in the area. Many people demanded clean drinking water filtration plants, which is a long-standing demand of the area people. A mixed trend of people is seen in the constituency as far as party affiliations are concerned.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Search, combing operation conducted at Khanna Police Station jurisdiction4 minutes ago
-
1500 kites confiscated during raid4 minutes ago
-
30 persons including independent candidate held, another 100 booked4 minutes ago
-
Rain likely in Lahore on Tuesday4 minutes ago
-
Islamabad police boosts officer well-being with free medical camp24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan unveils tourism potential travel, adventure show at New York34 minutes ago
-
Hydroponic Technology: Key driver for economic returns from vegetables, fruits34 minutes ago
-
Two injured Pakistanis in Iran to be discharged soon: Ambassador44 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme for Monday44 minutes ago
-
20 injured in road accident44 minutes ago
-
CM KP expresses grief over demise of Mufti Ayaz44 minutes ago
-
ECP starts ballot paper dispatch for upcoming elections44 minutes ago