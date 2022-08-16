UrduPoint.com

Four Notorious Bootleggers Held With Liquor

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Four notorious bootleggers held with liquor

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :City police Kabirwala claimed on Tuesday to have arrested four notorious bootleggers and recovered local and imported wine from their possession during separate raids conducted at Chungi Makhdoompur, Basti Rehanpur, Shehr Mor and Khanewal road.

According to police sources, in line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Jalail Imran Ghalzai, the city police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested four notorious drug peddlers Safdar Maseeh, Shahroz alias Jojo, Usama Tariq and Shahrukh. The police have recovered 500 litre local made wine and 10 bottles of imported wine from their possession. The police sources said that the criminals were going to supply the liquor at different areas of the city.

The DPO Jalil Imran Ghalzai lauded the police team and directed officers concerned to continue the crackdown on daily basis.

