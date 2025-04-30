Four Notorious Dacoits Arrested; Cash, Valuables Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's teams Kirpa, Koral, and Sihala police stations have apprehended four notorious criminals involved in dacoity, snatching, and bike-lifting activities, recovering cash, mobile phones, motorbikes, weapons, and a vehicle used in crime.
A public relations officer told APP that the suspects were arrested during separate operations conducted on Wednesday. The recovered items were seized as evidence while further investigations are underway.
DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq said that Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt peace.
"Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority," he added.
/APP-rzr-mkz
