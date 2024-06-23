Four notorious drug dealers held with Hashish

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Sadar Mian Chanu police have arrested four notorious drug dealers and recovered hashish from their possession during a crackdown on Sunday.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak, the Sadar Mian Chanu police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Adnan Khurshed, launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested Sikandar Abbas, Banaras Bhutta, Rani Bibi and Zulekha Bibi.

The police have also recovered 13.320 kilogram Hashish from their possession which was going to be delivered at various locations of the district.

A case was registered against them and further investigations were underway.

The DPO Ismail Kharrak has directed the officers concerned to continue crackdown against drug peddlers in order to make the district crime free. Action is being taken against the drug peddlers under zero tolerance policy, he added.