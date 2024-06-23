Four Notorious Drug Dealers Held With Hashish
Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2024 | 08:30 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Sadar Mian Chanu police have arrested four notorious drug dealers and recovered hashish from their possession during a crackdown on Sunday.
In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak, the Sadar Mian Chanu police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Adnan Khurshed, launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested Sikandar Abbas, Banaras Bhutta, Rani Bibi and Zulekha Bibi.
The police have also recovered 13.320 kilogram Hashish from their possession which was going to be delivered at various locations of the district.
A case was registered against them and further investigations were underway.
The DPO Ismail Kharrak has directed the officers concerned to continue crackdown against drug peddlers in order to make the district crime free. Action is being taken against the drug peddlers under zero tolerance policy, he added.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first against USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Amir Muqam says he will continue to represent his people at all levels1 minute ago
-
Commissioner visits drainage branches of Shaheed Benazirabad district11 minutes ago
-
RPO orders stern action against anti-social elements21 minutes ago
-
PFA recovers animal remains, fat21 minutes ago
-
Rain with winds, thunderstorm predicted in Lahore31 minutes ago
-
PPP defends Operation Azm-e-Istehkam31 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Domki terms budget 2024-25 as people-friendly31 minutes ago
-
Seed balls experiment converts Khanpur forest into dense plantation, efforts underway to launch init ..41 minutes ago
-
MEPCO nabs 109 electricity pilferers41 minutes ago
-
Dairy unit sealed, 1800-litre expired cream discarded1 hour ago
-
Eight illegal arm holders arrested in successful operation1 hour ago
-
PA meeting convened for Monday1 hour ago