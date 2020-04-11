Four notorious drug peddler nabbed, 10 kg hashish recovered in Khanewal

Police claimed to have arrested four notorious drug peddler and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested four notorious drug peddler and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession.

According to details, SHO Jehanian police station Sabir Qureshi along with police raided and apprehend four drug peddlers Iftikhar, Ghazanfer, Irshad and Allah Ditta.

Police have also recovered about 10 kilograms hashish from their possession and lodged case against the accused under section 9C.

