UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Notorious Drug Peddler Nabbed, 10 Kg Hashish Recovered In Khanewal

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 01:00 PM

Four notorious drug peddler nabbed, 10 kg hashish recovered in Khanewal

Police claimed to have arrested four notorious drug peddler and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested four notorious drug peddler and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession.

According to details, SHO Jehanian police station Sabir Qureshi along with police raided and apprehend four drug peddlers Iftikhar, Ghazanfer, Irshad and Allah Ditta.

Police have also recovered about 10 kilograms hashish from their possession and lodged case against the accused under section 9C.

APP /qbs-sak1225 hrs

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs From

Recent Stories

VOA pushes back against White House 'propaganda' c ..

53 seconds ago

Notorious Taliban Operative Killed in Western Afgh ..

2 minutes ago

Michael Atherton looks forward to competitive Pak ..

3 minutes ago

Around 15.59% surplus witnessed in Pak-Italy trad ..

3 minutes ago

MNA for conducting an immediate survey of rainfall ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine's Emergency Service Aircraft Dropping Tons ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.