Four Notorious Drug Peddlers Held With Hashish In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 04:31 PM

Four notorious drug peddlers held with hashish in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four notorious drug peddlers and recovered hashish from their possession during separate raids at various locations of the city here on Friday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak, Pak Gate and Seetal Marri police launched crack down against drug peddlers in their respective areas and arrested four notorious drug peddlers.

The arrested drug peddlers were identified as Muhammad Faisal, Shafqat Ali,Muhammad Iqbal and Muhammad Naveed.

Police have also recovered over four kilogramme Hashish from the drug peddlers. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police station, police sources said.

