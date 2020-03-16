Four notorious POs arrestedin Muzaffargarh

Khangarh police have arrested four notorious proclaimed offenders (POs) during a crack down launched here on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Khangarh police have arrested four notorious proclaimed offenders (POs) during a crack down launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas, the Khangarh police team led by SHO Inspector Chaudhry Javed Akhtar launched a crack down against the proclaimed offenders (Pos).

The police team arrested four notorious proclaimed offenders Irshaad Ahmed, Ghulam Abbas, Mudasir and Ashfaq Pahor.

According to police sources, the arrested proclaimed offenders were wanted to police in various cases of dacoity, robbery, attempt to murder and other heinous crimes.