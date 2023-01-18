Four NPC vehicles seized in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti Smuggling Organization (ASO) of the Customs Directorate captured four Non-Customs Paid (NPC) luxury vehicles worth millions of rupees from Sher Shah Toll Plaza and Old Shujabad Road on Wednesday.

Official sources in the Collectorate of Customs (Multan Enforcement) said that following the directions of Customs Collector, Muhammad Tahir, a team of officials led by Assistant Collector (HQ), Habib-ur-Rehman and consisting of inspectors Saboor Ahmed and Altaf Kareem confiscated four vehicles for having bogus documents during checking.

The estimated cost of the vehicles is Rs 7.5 million which were shifted to Customs Warehouse, they informed.

An investigation was underway, they concluded.