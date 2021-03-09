Four of 2019 Tarbela Dam boat accident found

Four bodies of the ill-fated passengers of a boat capsized in the Tarbela Lake near Keh village of Haripur on July 8, 2019 were found from the shallow water on Tuesday evening

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Four bodies of the ill-fated passengers of a boat capsized in the Tarbela Lake near Keh village of Haripur on July 8, 2019 were found from the shallow water on Tuesday evening.

Only one body was identified as Duryaman.

The boat with 40 passengers aboard was heading from Kala Dhaka in Shangla towards Haripur in the Indus River when it capsized near Barg Dakhli Keh village due to the stormy weather. Most of the passengers were from Kala Dhaka. Some 16 persons were rescued while four bodies, including three children were recovered from the lake. The search operation for 20 other passengers continued for several weeks.