Four of a family burned in Quetta gas leakage blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) At least four family members, including a couple and their two children, were injured when a powerful gas leakage blast occurred inside a house near Ferozabad Akakhel Quetta early on Friday, also collapsing the roof.

According to police sources, the blast was reported at a residential house in the Ferozabad area, where the family was asleep when the incident occurred, private news channel reported.

The impact of the blast was so severe that it collapsed the roof of the house, trapping the family members under the debris, Police added.

The police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the real cause of the gas leakage

and blast.

Preliminary reports suggest that the blast may have been caused by a gas pipeline leak, but further investigations are underway to confirm the exact cause.