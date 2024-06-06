Four Of A Family Die In Road Accident Near Jamshoro
Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 10:21 PM
Four members of the same family were killed and six other injured when a car collided with Shehzore Pickup on Indus Highway near Jamshoro on Thursday
According to details, ill-fated car was going from Larkana to Jamshoro and Shehzore was going from Jamshoro to Dadu, as a result four persons including a child and drivers of both vehicles died on the spot while six including three children sustained injuries.
A large number of local people rushed to the accident site and pulled out women, children and dead trapped in the vehicles and shifted them to Liaquat University hospital Jamshoro.
The killed persons were identifies as Shehzore driver Ayatullah Mahar resident of Pano Aqil, car driver Mashooque Khonharo resident of Larkana, Mahnoor Khonharo and a girl Aiza Khonharo while injured identified as 50 years old Abbas Khonharo, three children Fatima d/o Irfan, Anza d/o Mashooque, Sadaf d/o Abbas Khonharo, Bisma and cleaner Zeshan.
