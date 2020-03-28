Four Of A Family Die In Roof Collapsed Incident In Malakand
Sat 28th March 2020 | 11:10 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Four persons of a family died due to roof collapsed incident in Malakand district on Saturday.
Police said the tragic incident occurred at Skhakot where roof of a room of Ghani Khan suddenly caved in due to rain. As a result, his wife, two daughters and a son died. The bodies were retrieved from debris.