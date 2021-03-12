Four of a family dies in Mardan accident

At least four people were died and two others injured when a car collided with a truck near Changi Baba in Rustam area of Mardan district on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :At least four people were died and two others injured when a car collided with a truck near Changi Baba in Rustam area of Mardan district on Friday.

Police and Rescue 1122 said that four members of the same family including the father, mother, a four-year-old daughter and six-year-old boy were among the dead.

The Rescue 1122 workers used heavy machinery to cut through the car's body and retrieve the bodies and injured.

The dead and injured were shifted to a hospital in Mardan.

According to Rustam police, the truck loaded with big marble stones was coming to Mardan from Buner while the ill-fated family was on the way to Buner.