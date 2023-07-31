Four of a family drowned in Indus River

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Four siblings of a family including three teenage sisters and one brother drowned in River Indus near the Khora Khel area in the limits of Attock Saddar Police Station on Monday, police and rescue sources said.

Rescue 1122 officials while quoting eyewitnesses and family members of the victims have said that Shahzada Khan- an Afghan national and native of Haji Shah village, three daughters aged 18, 20, and 22 and a son age 15 came to the river for bathing when one of the girls went into deep waters and starts drowning.

In a bid to save her, one by one all four siblings drowned and were swept away by the mighty waters of River Indus.