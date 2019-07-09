Four of a family fall unconscious after eating sweets

MULTAN, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) ::Four members of a family fell unconscious after eating a sweet dish at Adda Peer Wala in Multan on Tuesday.

Rescuers said, they received a call conveying information regarding a man and his three daughters in semi-unconscious condition reportedly after eating 'Kheer'.

Some unknown person had distributed Kheer that left Riaz and his three daughters Rubina (20), Shumila (18) and Misbha (18) unconscious.

Rescuers shifted them to hospital where there condition is stated to be stable.