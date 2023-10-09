Open Menu

Four Of A Family From Shangla Die In Hazara Motorway Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Four of a family from Shangla die in Hazara Motorway accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) At least four members of a family belonging to Chakesar area of Shangla district were killed when the car they were travelling in, was hit by a bus on Hazara Motorway on Monday.

Police said the family from Shangla was going to Abbottabad when their car collided with a bus near Hazara University in Hathi Mera area.

Four people namely Sajid Ali, Afsar Din, Umar Sadiq and a woman were killed on the scene. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead to King Abdullah Hospital in Mansehra.

Related Topics

Dead Abbottabad Motorway Car Mansehra Shangla Rescue 1122 Women Hazara University Mansehra Family From

Recent Stories

Big 5 Global returns for its 44th edition in Dubai ..

Big 5 Global returns for its 44th edition in Dubai in December

9 minutes ago
 OCAS receives over 38,000 admission Applications f ..

OCAS receives over 38,000 admission Applications for Bachelor's and Associate De ..

12 minutes ago
 Sajal Aly's stunning photos mesmerize Bollywood st ..

Sajal Aly's stunning photos mesmerize Bollywood star Sonam Bajwa

12 minutes ago
 Resilience Day evokes nations firm resolve against ..

Resilience Day evokes nations firm resolve against all crises, calamities: Speak ..

26 minutes ago
 Over 1,800 AI global experts to demystify generati ..

Over 1,800 AI global experts to demystify generative AI during Dubai Assembly fo ..

54 minutes ago
 Zainab Abbas leaves India amid controversy over tw ..

Zainab Abbas leaves India amid controversy over tweets

1 hour ago
Recovery continues unabated: Rupee gains Rs1.03 ag ..

Recovery continues unabated: Rupee gains Rs1.03 against Dollar

21 minutes ago
 Federal Committee on Agriculture to meet on Wednes ..

Federal Committee on Agriculture to meet on Wednesday

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan eyes another victory in Hyderabad

Pakistan eyes another victory in Hyderabad

21 minutes ago
 Speakers for urgent reforms to tackle Pakistan’s ..

Speakers for urgent reforms to tackle Pakistan’s population growth

21 minutes ago
 Sami Saeed vows to fast track implementation of pr ..

Sami Saeed vows to fast track implementation of projects under CPEC

2 hours ago
 Escalating conflict in Israel-Gaza raises fears of ..

Escalating conflict in Israel-Gaza raises fears of ground invasion

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan