Four of a family from Shangla die in Hazara Motorway accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) At least four members of a family belonging to Chakesar area of Shangla district were killed when the car they were travelling in, was hit by a bus on Hazara Motorway on Monday.

Police said the family from Shangla was going to Abbottabad when their car collided with a bus near Hazara University in Hathi Mera area.

Four people namely Sajid Ali, Afsar Din, Umar Sadiq and a woman were killed on the scene. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead to King Abdullah Hospital in Mansehra.