Four of a family gunned down

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Four members of a family were gunned down inside their house by some unidentified armed men in Green Town area here on Sunday.

According to the police, the armed men, on a motorcycle entered into a house and shot dead four family members and managed to escape after the attack.

Police and rescue officials, after being informed rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies of victims from the house.

The bodies were shifted to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased were identified as Ishaq, Abuzar, Atiqa and Husna.

The police have registered a case and started investigations intothe killings.