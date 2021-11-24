UrduPoint.com

Four Of A Family Gunned Down In Sheikhupura

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 02:29 PM

Four of a family gunned down in Sheikhupura

At least four persons of a family were gunned down in Maralpaar village in the limits of Ferozwala police station

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :At least four persons of a family were gunned down in Maralpaar village in the limits of Ferozwala police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Shah Nawaz r/o Batapur Lahore along with his wife Zainab bibi and two minor girls were travelling by car when some unidentified men riding motorcycles fired gunshots at the car indiscriminately which killed all of them on the spot.

The culprits managed to escape from the site of crime.

On getting information, District Police Officer Ahsan Saifullah along with a police contingent reached the spot and cordoned off the area, while forensic teams were collecting evidence. Police said the incident could be a result of old enmity.

Meanwhile,Inspector General Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report. He directed the concerned police to arrest the accused at the earliest.

