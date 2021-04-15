Four of a family injured as roof of mud house cave-in

As many as four persons of a family injured including a woman and two minors when a roof of the mud house suddenly caved-in in Danishabad area of provincial capital Peshawar, official of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as four persons of a family injured including a woman and two minors when a roof of the mud house suddenly caved-in in Danishabad area of provincial capital Peshawar, official of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident.

According to detail, after receiving an emergency call of the incident of a roof collapsing, the Rescue 1122 teams rushed on the spot and initially four persons were buried under the rubbles, were rescued from the house near Medicare Hospital Danishabad Peshawar.

The disaster and ambulance teams of Rescue 1122 along with local people recovered all four injured persons and were shifted to hospital for medical treatment. The Rescue 1122 medical team provided first aid to the injured on the spot and shifted them to Khyber Teaching Hospital.

The injured of a family were identified as 40 year-old Azam, head of the family, his 33 years-old wife, two kids, six-year-old Bismillah and five years old Hasina. The condition of all injured is stated to be stable, doctor on duty confirmed.