Four Of A Family Injured In A Gas Stove Explosion

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2023 | 02:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) As many as four people of family including a child suffered burns in gas stove explosion here at mohallah Islampura, Sialkot.

According to Rescue 1122, the blast occurred due to gas leakage as the stove was placed in room.

Nazeer,owner,(55) Musarrat (55),Atiqa (28) and a-year-old Mishal suffered injuries.

Rescue 1122 provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to AIMH.

Rescue said that the blaze caused a loss of Rs. 500,000 worth of goods, while due to timely rescue operations goods worth Rs. 1 million and the house were saved.

