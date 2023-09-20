Open Menu

Four Of A Family Injured In Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2023 | 09:05 PM

Four of a family injured in accident

Four persons of a family including two women were injured in a road accident on Kohat road near Khunda in the limits of Fatehjang Police Station limits on Wednesday

Four persons of a family including two women were injured in a road accident on Kohat road near Khunda in the limits of Fatehjang Police Station limits on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the ill-fated car on which the family was travelling turned turtle, the driver lost control and it rammed into roadside fields. The injured were taken to Tehsil headquarters (THQ) hospital Fatehjang.

