Four of a family injured in cylinder blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Four members of a family were injured in a cylinder blast in a house, at Haji Park, Nishtar Colony, here on Wednesday.

A roof of the house also collapsed in the incident, said the Rescue 1122 spokesman.

The family members were present in the house when the cylinder blast occurred.

On information, Rescue 1122 vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation.

They also shifted the injured to the General Hospital who were identified as MumtazBibi, the wife of Muhammad Aslam, her two daughters Rimshah,12, Amina, 16,and son Muhammad Shahbaz,15.