SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Four persons of a family including three women were injured in a collision between vehicles at Wazirabad Road, here on Thursday.

According to rescue spokesperson, Sohail (55), Sadia (40), Razia (60) and Mehmooda Naz (70) were injured in a collision between vehicles near Kopra Kalan, tehsil Sambrial, Wazirabad Road Sialkot.

Rescue 1122 shifted injured to a local hospital.