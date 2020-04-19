UrduPoint.com
Four Of A Family Killed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 08:10 PM

Four of a family killed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :-:A man killed four members of a family allegedly over monetary dispute in Daska city here on Sunday.

According to local police, accused Zafarullah killed four members of a family,including minors with repeated attacks of knives over a money matter.

He threw bodies of slain victim, Muhammad Seed, his wife Sidra Bibi in nearby fields. He threw bodies of two minor sons in a local canal, near Sambrial.

DPO Sialkot Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroz visited the spot and launched investigation.He said that Daska police arrested accused Zafarullah. Divers were searching for bodies of slain minors.

Further investigation was underway.

