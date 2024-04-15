Four Of A Family Killed As Downpour Causes Roof Collapse
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2024 | 02:00 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) At least four members of a family lost their lives when the roof of their dilapidated house caved in due to a heavy downpour in the Luqman Banda area here on early Monday.
Rescue 1122 said that after hectic efforts of around five hours, the lifeless bodies of four family members were recovered from the heavy debris of the house. The rescue workers said that heavy rain and muddy conditions caused difficulties during the operation.
The dead included a woman, a young girl and two children.
Officials of Rescue 1122, Civil Defense and locals took part in the operation.
The dead bodies were shifted to the hospital for final medical examination and later handed over to heirs.
The dead were identified as Subhania Bibi, wife of Muslim Zada, Mujtaba (9 months), Raham Seb Bibi (17) and Husna Bibi (9).
Moving scenes were witnessed in the area when the dead bodies were shifted for burial.
