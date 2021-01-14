Four of a family killed as fire breaks out in house

Four members of a family including three children were killed when a fire broke out in a house at Wahdat Colony, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Four members of a family including three children were killed when a fire broke out in a house at Wahdat Colony, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, three siblings and their grand-mother were present in a room when the fire erupted due to a heater which engulfed the house.

As a result, the victims received severe burns and were shifted to the General Hospital where they died.

The victims were identified as Ariba (8), Hadi (5), Hanan (1) and their grand-mother Rukhsana (52).