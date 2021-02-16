UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Of A Family Killed, Four Injured As Car Plunges Into Canal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:11 PM

Four of a family killed, four injured as car plunges into canal

Four members of a family were killed,while four others suffered injuries when a car plunged into a canal in the precincts of Laksiyan police station here on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Four members of a family were killed,while four others suffered injuries when a car plunged into a canal in the precincts of Laksiyan police station here on Tuesday.

Police said that Amjad Fareed,r/o Lahore,along with his seven family members,was traveling to Lahore on his car when due to dense fog the speeding car fell into canal near Jamia Qasmiya pull at Lahore road.

Consequently, Amjad Fareed, wife Suraiya (31), daughter Madeeha (4), nephew Hassan Riaz (9) were drowned,while sister in-law Shabana (26), niece Emaan (15), Hajra (11) and Ayesha (8) suffered injuries.

Rescue-1122 recovered the bodies and shifted injured persons to nearby hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

