Four Of A Family Killed In Parachinar Firing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:02 PM

Four of a family killed in Parachinar firing

At least four people were killed and one injured when a vehicle was fired at by unknown attackers in Shalozan area of Kurram district on Monday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :At least four people were killed and one injured when a vehicle was fired at by unknown attackers in Shalozan area of Kurram district on Monday morning.

Police said four members of the same family were killed in the firing incident.

The dead included three-year-old Ayan Haider, Engineer Asad Ali, Yadullah and Sadiq Hussain.

Spokesman District Headquarters Hospital said three bodies and one injured were brought to the hospital while another injured Sadiq Hussain died on the way to Peshawar.

A police team which collected evidence from the scene said the incident will be investigated from all aspects and perpetrators behind this brutal act will be brought before justice.

