UrduPoint.com

Four Of A Family Killed In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Four of a family killed in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :At least four people of a family were killed in a shootout that took place in the Dhok Bel area of Rawalpindi on Saturday.

According to a private media report, a man shot and killed four people, including his 40-year-old sister-in-law, in the Dhok Bel area in the jurisdiction of Kaller Syedan police station in Rawalpindi.

According to the police, the stepbrother Naseer used to force his sister to give a statement in favor of his brother, who was imprisoned in connection with a murder case.

When the family declined to testify, the accused showed up and opened indiscriminate fire.

According to Muhammad Ahmad, the husband of the deceased woman, the accused shot dead Zulekha Bibi, 40, her 25-year-old niece Nazreena, his 30-year-old nephew Ansar, and his 25-year-old nephew Perviz.

Meanwhile, SSP Investigation said the suspect was at large and raiding teams had been added up to arrest the culprit.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Fire Police Police Station Man Rawalpindi Women Family Media

Recent Stories

Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

22 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s Na ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s National Day reception

57 minutes ago
 Over 20 horses to compete in Al Wathba Stallions i ..

Over 20 horses to compete in Al Wathba Stallions in Italy

1 hour ago
 COP28 President-Designate meets with French Presid ..

COP28 President-Designate meets with French President Emmanuel Macron, political ..

1 hour ago
 Equestrianism is an integral part of the UAE&#039; ..

Equestrianism is an integral part of the UAE&#039;s heritage: Mariam Almheiri

2 hours ago
 HoW unveils new network of libraries in Sharjah

HoW unveils new network of libraries in Sharjah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.