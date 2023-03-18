Four of a family killed in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :At least four people of a family were killed in a shootout that took place in the Dhok Bel area of Rawalpindi on Saturday.

According to a private media report, a man shot and killed four people, including his 40-year-old sister-in-law, in the Dhok Bel area in the jurisdiction of Kaller Syedan police station in Rawalpindi.

According to the police, the stepbrother Naseer used to force his sister to give a statement in favor of his brother, who was imprisoned in connection with a murder case.

When the family declined to testify, the accused showed up and opened indiscriminate fire.

According to Muhammad Ahmad, the husband of the deceased woman, the accused shot dead Zulekha Bibi, 40, her 25-year-old niece Nazreena, his 30-year-old nephew Ansar, and his 25-year-old nephew Perviz.

Meanwhile, SSP Investigation said the suspect was at large and raiding teams had been added up to arrest the culprit.