Four Of A Family Killed In Road Accident

Fri 04th June 2021 | 12:10 PM

Four of a family killed in road accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Four persons of a family including three children were killed in a road accident at Kamha Ferozepur road here on Friday .

Police said that Muhammad Ramzan,resident of Shareef Park, Kahna along with his wife and three minor children,was traveling on motorcycle when a speeding bus hit the two-wheeler.

Consequently,Saba wife of Ramzan,children -- Ayyan, Ahmad and Almas received severe injuries and died on the spot .

The driver of the bus managed to escape from the scene after the incident.

The police concerned reached on the spot and took the bodies into its custody.

