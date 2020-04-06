UrduPoint.com
Four Of A Family Killed In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 07:10 PM

Four of a family killed in road accident

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Four members of a family including a couple and their two kids killed in a Tractor-trolley and motorcycle collision near Pervaiz Wala in the limits of Jehania Police station, some 25 km away from here on Monday.

Rescue-1122 sources said that ill fated family was going from chak 170/10-R to 107/ 10-R to attend a wedding ceremony when they met an accident.

Resultantantly, Abdul Latif (35), Fazeelut (33) Husnain (4), and Aleeza Latif (2) were killed on the spot, the sources informed.

The reason of accident was stated to be over speeding, they informed.

