Four of a family killed in roof collapsed incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Four members of a family were killed while five others sustained injuries when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed due to heavy rain at Ibrahim Colony, Harbanspura, here on Thursday.

The police said the family members were sleeping in the house when the caved in due to heavy rain.

On information, Rescue 1122 teams reached the site and pulled out the injured from the debris while seven-year-old Kamran Khan, 31-year-old Sabir Khan, 25-year-old Azam Khan, and Aslam Khan died on the spot.

The injured, including 57-year-old Habibullah, 18-year-old Sohail, 25-year-old Qamar Bibi,15-year-old Fatima and 60-year-old Farida Bibi, were shifted to the Services Hospital.