Four of a family killed, two injured in road accident

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Four persons were killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident near Jumber area at Changa Manga road.

Rescue-1122 said that Munir, 30, son of Bashir, was travelling on a motorbike along with his wife Munaza Bibi,18, and two sons Faizan, 7, and Ahmad,4, from Lahore towards his native town Hujra Shah Muqeem, when a speeding truck hit the two wheeler.

As a result, four family members travelling on the motorbike received fatal injuries and died on the spot, while two pedestrians suffered injuries.

Rescue-1122 and area police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured and the deceased to THQ Hospital Pattoki.

Meanwhile, police had taken the truck into custody, while driver fled from the sceneafter the incident.

Further investigation was underway, said police.