Four Of A Family Shot Dead In Rajanpur

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 06:56 PM

Four of a family shot dead in Rajanpur

Four persons including a girl were shot dead following an old enmity at Kotla Qaim in district Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Four persons including a girl were shot dead following an old enmity at Kotla Qaim in district Rajanpur.

According to DSP Rajanpur Perveze Akhtar Ahmedani, Qaisar Abbas Sargani and his two sons and daughter were allegedly shot dead by unknown persons.

The deceased persons had enmity.

Police rushed to the site and started an investigation into the incident.

The dead bodies were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital. The culprits behind the incident will be dealt with as per law, he reiterated.

More Stories From Pakistan

