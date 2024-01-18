Four of a family suffered burns

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) A fire broke out in a room due to gas leakage in Millat road area, resulting in burn injuries to four people of a family including two children near here on Thursday morning.

According to Rescue-1122, a gas heater was on in the room at a home located near game chowk, Millat road when blaze broke out.

Consequently,Muhammad Ajmal, his wife Humaira and two daughters Anaya (6-months) and Hadia (3-years) suffered burns and were rushed to Allied Hospital.