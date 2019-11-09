UrduPoint.com
Four Of Fake Security Guards Company Arrested, Arms Recovered In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 09:59 PM

Four of fake security guards company arrested, arms recovered in Karachi

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Ghulam Azfar Mahesar on Saturday informed that the Baloch Colony Police station team apprehended four of a fake security guards company who were involved in number of crimes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Ghulam Azfar Mahesar on Saturday informed that the Baloch Colony Police station team apprehended four of a fake security guards company who were involved in number of crimes.

Addressing a presser at his office, he said that the accused were arrested in a raid conducted at the office of the fake security company namely FB Security.

The SSP said that police also recovered four repeaters and bullets from their possession. One of their accomplice managed to escape from the scene during the raid.

He said the arrested accused were identified as Data Khan, Waseem Ahmed, Khadim Hussain and Khalid Pervez while the absconder was identified as Muhammad Ilyas.

The officer said that a repeater, a pistol and bullets were recovered from a room of absconder Muhammad Ilyas.

Further investigations were underway, Azfar Mahesar concluded.

