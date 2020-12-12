Four of family found dead

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Four members of a family were found dead at their home on Sehari road, in the jurisdiction of Sheikhum police station here on Saturday.

According to police, the family of brick kiln worker Tanvir (52) slept after taking meal on Friday night.

This morning, a neighbour found Tanvir in precarious condition and found dead his wife Asia Bibi (44), daughter Iqra (7), sons- Afzal (5) and Tayyab (2).

Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to DHQ hospital Kasur for postmortem.

Police told APP that tainted meal might be the cause of their death.

However, Sheikhum police are looking into the matter.