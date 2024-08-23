Four of family found dead in car

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Four members of a family were found dead in a car, in the jurisdiction

of Bhera police station on Friday.

Motorway police received a call about a suspected car (LEF-7339)

at Bhera motorway interchange.

On information, the motorway police

reached the spot and found five member of a family in a precarious

condition in the car.

Rescue-1122 volunteers shifted the victims to a hospital where Romeela (60),

Mehwish (30), Samer (28) and Auon (4) expired while Umar Qasim (30)

was still under treatment. The victims were belonged to Lahore.

Doctors said the consumption of tainted food was the cause of death.

Police were investigating.