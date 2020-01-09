Four of family, including 2 kids suffocates to death in Latifabad

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The carbon monoxide poisoning caused by the gas heater claimed lives of a couple and their 2 children here on Thursday.

The incident happened in an apartment in Latifabad unit 12, according to the police.

The police informed that the family of Syed Muhammad Waqas did not wake up till afternoon after which their family members broke the door of their room.

All the four deceased were found lying unconscious in the room, the police added.

Waqas, 40 years old, his 6 years old daughter Vania and 2 years old son Mehrab were found dead while his wife Shabana, 36 years old, was still alive.

The family shifted her to a private hospital in Latifabad where she also breathed her last.

Dr Jamshed of Bhitai government hospital informed that the man and his 2 children were brought dead to the hospital.

SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio also reached the hospital.

The police told that though they had started investigation of the incident, the deaths bear hallmarks of the carbon monoxide poisoning.