Four of family injured due to tyre burst

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Four members of family sustained injuries after car over turned due to tyre burst midnight of yesterday.

Rescuer's spokesman said the car was on its way to the desired location when one of tyre burst suddenly near Shah Shams interchange around 12:30 a.

m.

The team reached the spot and shifted the injured people to Nishtar hospital.

The injured included as Shan, 29, s/o Javed, Nida, 28, w/o Usman, Fouzia Bibi, 60, w/o Javed Iqbal and Mrs Shan, 26.