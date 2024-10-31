Four Of Family Injured Due To Tyre Burst
Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 10:20 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Four members of family sustained injuries after car over turned due to tyre burst midnight of yesterday.
Rescuer's spokesman said the car was on its way to the desired location when one of tyre burst suddenly near Shah Shams interchange around 12:30 a.
m.
The team reached the spot and shifted the injured people to Nishtar hospital.
The injured included as Shan, 29, s/o Javed, Nida, 28, w/o Usman, Fouzia Bibi, 60, w/o Javed Iqbal and Mrs Shan, 26.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule
Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..
Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..
Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris
Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: F ..
Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, mainpuri
UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic embargo on Cuba for 32nd year, ..
KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightning incident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Experts sound alarm on rising 'Dengue Shock Syndrome' cases, stresses prevention1 hour ago
-
President pays tribute to Pak Army personnel martyred in Bannu operation2 hours ago
-
PA Speaker urges all political forces to join hands against smog9 hours ago
-
Major among three soldiers embrace martyrdom; eight Khwarij killed in Bannu IBO10 hours ago
-
Govt won’t allow anyone to misuse tax money: PM Anwar ul Haq warns10 hours ago
-
Govt taking all out measures to ensure clean & green environment: Kanwal10 hours ago
-
Kayani congratulates independent group on SCBA election win10 hours ago
-
Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge10 hours ago
-
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, infrastructure10 hours ago
-
Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris10 hours ago
-
Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: Federal Minister for ..11 hours ago
-
Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, mainpuri11 hours ago