Open Menu

Four Of Family Injured Due To Tyre Burst

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Four of family injured due to tyre burst

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Four members of family sustained injuries after car over turned due to tyre burst midnight of yesterday.

Rescuer's spokesman said the car was on its way to the desired location when one of tyre burst suddenly near Shah Shams interchange around 12:30 a.

m.

The team reached the spot and shifted the injured people to Nishtar hospital.

The injured included as Shan, 29, s/o Javed, Nida, 28, w/o Usman, Fouzia Bibi, 60, w/o Javed Iqbal and Mrs Shan, 26.

Related Topics

Injured Car Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS ..

Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto

10 hours ago
 Botswana votes as president's party seeks to exten ..

Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule

10 hours ago
 Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthen ..

Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..

10 hours ago
 Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Marga ..

Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge

10 hours ago
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt ..

Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..

10 hours ago
 Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue accor ..

Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris

10 hours ago
 Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avai ..

Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: F ..

11 hours ago
 Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, m ..

Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, mainpuri

11 hours ago
 UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic e ..

UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic embargo on Cuba for 32nd year, ..

11 hours ago
 KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightni ..

KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightning incident

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan