Four of family injured in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Four members of a family were injured in a road accident near here on Sunday.

According to rescue-1122, Shakeel (48) and his three daughters- Ayesha (10), Fatima (9) and 4-year-old Zahira were travelling in a car when a tractor trolley collided with their vehicle near Zoom petrol Pump, Ugoki.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to the hospital after providing first aid.