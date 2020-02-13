Four of family killed, another injured in Khanewal

Four persons of a family including mother and three siblings killed while her husband sustained injuries due to collision between motorcycle and trailer near 79/10-R

According to Rescue 1122, a citizen namely Irfan resident of Chak No 27/M Dunyapur was going to Cheecha Watni from Dunyapur alongwith his family on motorcycle.

When they reached near 79/10-R Khanewal, the motorcycle collided with a speeding trailer.

As a result, 27 years old Binish w/o Irfan, three years old Chanda, two years old Sehrish and one years old Ibraam died on the spot. While Irfan s/o Samuel sustained injuries.