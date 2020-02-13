UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Of Family Killed, Another Injured In Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:39 PM

Four of family killed, another injured in Khanewal

Four persons of a family including mother and three siblings killed while her husband sustained injuries due to collision between motorcycle and trailer near 79/10-R

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Four persons of a family including mother and three siblings killed while her husband sustained injuries due to collision between motorcycle and trailer near 79/10-R.

According to Rescue 1122, a citizen namely Irfan resident of Chak No 27/M Dunyapur was going to Cheecha Watni from Dunyapur alongwith his family on motorcycle.

When they reached near 79/10-R Khanewal, the motorcycle collided with a speeding trailer.

As a result, 27 years old Binish w/o Irfan, three years old Chanda, two years old Sehrish and one years old Ibraam died on the spot. While Irfan s/o Samuel sustained injuries.

Related Topics

Died Khanewal Rescue 1122 Family From

Recent Stories

IHC bans corporal punishment to students in school ..

14 minutes ago

Who's responsible for disgrace done by NAB after a ..

12 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Canadian Consul-General

34 minutes ago

NGOs Call on Myanmar to Restore Mobile Internet Ac ..

12 minutes ago

Sao Paulo’s hard-tech and UAE’s software ventu ..

35 minutes ago

Rs 350,000 fine imposed on 3 marriage halls in Sia ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.