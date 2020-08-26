UrduPoint.com
Four Of Family Killed As Roof Collapses In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 07:53 PM

Four of family killed as roof collapses in Lahore

A couple and their two kids were killed while another sustained injuries when roof of a house collapsed here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) -:A couple and their two kids were killed while another sustained injuries when roof of a house collapsed here on Wednesday.

Police said the incident took place at Barkat Town, Shahdara where roof of a dilapidated house collapsed due to rain.

As a result, Ali Akhtar (40), his wife Farzana (32), son Usman (7) and daughter Eman Ali (4) died on the spot while another son islam (11) sustained injuries.

On information, Rescue-1122 reached the spot andpulled out the victims from debris. The rescuers shiftedthe dead to city mortuary and injured to hospital.

