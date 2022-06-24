Four of family killed as their motorcycle hit by truck

Four members of a family were killed as their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck on Changa Manga Road near Jumber area on Friday. Two other persons also sustained injuries

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Four members of a family were killed as their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck on Changa Manga Road near Jumber area on Friday. Two other persons also sustained injuries.

Rescue-1122 said Munir, 30, was travelling on a motorbike along with his wife Munaza Bibi,18, and two sons Faizan, 7, and Ahmad,4, from Lahore to his native town Hujra Shah Muqeem.

A speeding truck hit their two wheeler, as a result they all died on the spot, while two pedestrians suffered injuries.

Rescue-1122 personnel and area police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured and the dead to the THQ Hospital Pattoki.

The police took the truck into custody, while its driver fled from the scene.