Four Of Family Killed In Indus Highway Accident

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Four of family killed in Indus Highway accident

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) At least four members of a family including two women were killed in a road accident on Indus Highway here on Thursday.

According to local police, a resident of Bannu was heading towards the Peshawar airport in a car along with his family members to catch a flight to Bahrain.

Police said the car when reached the Indus Highway, a passenger coaster coming from the opposite direction hit the car head-on.

Consequently, the police said four members of the family including two women and the man going abroad were killed on the scene.

Rescue workers retrieved the bodies from the wreckage of the car and shifted them to the hospital.

Police arrested the driver of the coaster and shifted him to the police station for interrogation.

