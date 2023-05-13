Four of family killed in Karak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :At least four members of a family were shot dead on Saturday by unidentified armed men in Makori area of Karak district.

The shooting took place in the vicinity of Banda Dawood Shah.

According to police, the firing incident claimed the lives of four members of a family including a local leader of Makori, his father, and two nephews.

The reason behind the incident was stated money dispute.

The Bandah Dawood Shah Police Station has initiated a thorough investigation into the matter to uncover the motives behind the shooting and bring the culprits to justice.

The entire region of Bandah Dawood Shah is in mourning, with the community coming together to offer condolences and support to the bereaved families.