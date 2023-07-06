Open Menu

Four Of Family Killed In Roof Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Four of family killed in roof collapse

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Four members of a family were killed while a child sustained multiple injuries in a roof collapse incident here on Thursday.

Police said the incident took place at Bandia Wala Pull, Chungi Amer Sidhu where roof of a house caved in due to rain, killing four members of a family on the spot and injuring to a child.

On information, Rescue-1122 team reached the spot and retrieved the victims from the debris.

The dead were identified as Javed Iqbal (40), Zara Javed (6), AimonJaved (4) and Azan Javed (8). The injured Kainat Javed (10) shiftedto Lahore General Hospital for medical treatment.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Dead Family From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam holds pre-departure media conference

Babar Azam holds pre-departure media conference

4 minutes ago
 Four die as heavy rain lashes Lahore

Four die as heavy rain lashes Lahore

12 minutes ago
 UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs receives ..

UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs receives Japan&#039;s ambassador

22 minutes ago
 Ajman&#039;s GDP grew 5.7% in 2022: ASC

Ajman&#039;s GDP grew 5.7% in 2022: ASC

22 minutes ago
 Rhodes Scholars from UAE and beyond mark 120th ann ..

Rhodes Scholars from UAE and beyond mark 120th anniversary of Rhodes Trust

1 hour ago
 UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators streng ..

UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators strengthens global partnerships at L ..

1 hour ago
ADAFSA strengthens international partnerships on f ..

ADAFSA strengthens international partnerships on food safety risk assessment

1 hour ago
 Dubai Sports Council approves fitness centre class ..

Dubai Sports Council approves fitness centre classification based on stars

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler receives commemorative stamp for Al Zo ..

Ajman Ruler receives commemorative stamp for Al Zorah Nature Reserve in Ajman

1 hour ago
 UAEU ranks 1st in UAE, 38th globally according to ..

UAEU ranks 1st in UAE, 38th globally according to THE Young University Rankings ..

1 hour ago
 DoH refers pharmacy to public prosecution for inve ..

DoH refers pharmacy to public prosecution for investigation on suspicious approp ..

1 hour ago
 NDMA Convenes Flood Management Conference with Key ..

NDMA Convenes Flood Management Conference with Key Stakeholders

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan