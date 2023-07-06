Four of family killed in roof collapse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Four members of a family were killed while a child sustained multiple injuries in a roof collapse incident here on Thursday.

Police said the incident took place at Bandia Wala Pull, Chungi Amer Sidhu where roof of a house caved in due to rain, killing four members of a family on the spot and injuring to a child.

On information, Rescue-1122 team reached the spot and retrieved the victims from the debris.

The dead were identified as Javed Iqbal (40), Zara Javed (6), AimonJaved (4) and Azan Javed (8). The injured Kainat Javed (10) shiftedto Lahore General Hospital for medical treatment.