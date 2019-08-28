UrduPoint.com
Four Of Family Killed Over Property Dispute In Mansehra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 10:41 PM

Four of family killed over property dispute in Mansehra

Four persons including father, sister, brother and sister-in-law were killed over a property dispute at Shahkhail Ghari Mansehra, police said on Wednesday

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Four persons including father, sister, brother and sister-in-law were killed over a property dispute at Shahkhail Ghari Mansehra, police said on Wednesday.

A callous man Majid Ali of Shahkhail Ghari village within limits of Saddar Police Station Manshera shot dead his father, sister, brother and sister-in-law over a property dispute.

The killer managed to escape from the scene. Case was registered in Sadar Police Station and investigation is underway.

The bodies were shifted by police to King Abdullah Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

