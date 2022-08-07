Four of family shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :At least four members of the same family were shot dead at an animal market in Peshawar on Sunday.

According to police, the firing incident occurred during the bargaining for the purchasing of animals in the Kala Mandi of Peshawar.

The police took the bodies of the deceased into custody and shifted them to Lady Reading Hospital for postmortem.

The police also registered a case against the accused and launched search operation.