UrduPoint.com

Four Of Family Suffer Burn Injuries In House Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Four of family suffer burn injuries in house fire

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Four of a family including children suffered burn injuries when fire broke out in a house, in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area on Friday late night.

The injured family members were rushed to the General hospital for medical treatment.

According to Rescue-1122, fine broke out in a home owned by Riaz Ahmed, located near Usmania Colony, Dera Saiyen graveyard in Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

As a result, Riaz Ahmed, his wife Shamim Bibi, daughter Manahil,15, and Maham,12,suffered burn injuries.

A rescue team reached the spot and controlled the fire after hectic efforts.

